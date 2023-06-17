Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE: GLT) Rose 30.9% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Rose 8.27% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the last session, Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE:GLT)’s traded shares were 0.48 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.70. The 52-week high for the GLT share is $7.53, that puts it down -150.17 from that peak though still a striking 30.9% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.08. The company’s market capitalization is $142.13M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.29 million shares, and the average trade volume was 422.45K shares over the past three months.

Glatfelter Corporation (GLT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. GLT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE:GLT) trade information

The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.75%, and it has moved by -14.97% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -57.90%. The short interest in Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE:GLT) is 0.93 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.4 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.00, which implies an increase of 66.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.00 and $9.00 respectively. As a result, GLT is trading at a discount of -199.0% off the target high and -199.0% off the low.

Glatfelter Corporation (GLT) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 37.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $373.9 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $400.9 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $334.46 million and $381.68 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 11.80% and then jump by 5.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -14.62%.

GLT Dividends

Glatfelter Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 31 and August 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Glatfelter Corporation is 0.56, with the dividend yield indicating at 18.60 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE:GLT)’s Major holders

Glatfelter Corporation insiders own 3.73% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 85.50%, with the float percentage being 88.81%. Carlson Capital. L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 172 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 5.92 million shares (or 13.16% of all shares), a total value of $17.8 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.08 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.86% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $9.27 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Glatfelter Corporation (GLT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.13 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.52 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.41 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.02 million, or about 2.26% of the stock, which is worth about $3.06 million.