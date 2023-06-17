Given A -30.81% Drop From High, Can The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ: REAX) Quickly Recover?

During the last session, The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX)’s traded shares were 0.31 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.05. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.72, reflecting an intraday gain of 12.42% or $0.19. The 52-week high for the REAX share is $2.25, that puts it down -30.81 from that peak though still a striking 41.86% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.00. The company’s market capitalization is $408.62M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.16 million shares, and the average trade volume was 112.42K shares over the past three months.

The Real Brokerage Inc. (REAX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.30. REAX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.03.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX) trade information

The Real Brokerage Inc. (REAX) registered a 12.42% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 12.42% in intraday trading to $1.72 this Friday, 06/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 22.86%, and it has moved by 45.76% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 47.01%. The short interest in The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX) is 0.23 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.48 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.10, which implies an increase of 18.1% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $2.20 respectively. As a result, REAX is trading at a discount of -27.91% off the target high and -16.28% off the low.

The Real Brokerage Inc. (REAX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that The Real Brokerage Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. The Real Brokerage Inc. (REAX) shares have gone up 36.51% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 0.00% against 18.60. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 35.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $131.54 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $144.69 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $112.36 million and $111.63 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 17.10% and then jump by 29.60% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -68.50% in 2023.

REAX Dividends

The Real Brokerage Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX)’s Major holders

The Real Brokerage Inc. insiders own 18.51% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 32.89%, with the float percentage being 40.35%. Insight Holdings Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 37 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 34.57 million shares (or 19.20% of all shares), a total value of $41.83 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 23.68 million shares, is of Magma Venture Partners General Partner Ltd.’s that is approximately 13.15% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $28.65 million.

Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 43591.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $60591.0 market value.