GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GCT) On Friday – Up 48.76 Percent From Lows, What To Expect Going Ahead?

During the last session, GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT)’s traded shares were 0.66 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.08, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.06% or $0.24. The 52-week high for the GCT share is $62.00, that puts it down -667.33 from that peak though still a striking 48.76% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.14. The company’s market capitalization is $281.99M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.72 million shares, and the average trade volume was 870.32K shares over the past three months.

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. GCT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) trade information

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) registered a 3.06% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.06% in intraday trading to $8.08 this Friday, 06/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 15.76%, and it has moved by 51.88% in 30 days. The short interest in GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) is 0.42 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.21 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $19.50, which implies an increase of 58.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13.00 and $26.00 respectively. As a result, GCT is trading at a discount of -221.78% off the target high and -60.89% off the low.

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8.80% compared to the previous financial year.

While earnings are projected to return 61.70% in 2023.

GCT Dividends

GigaCloud Technology Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT)’s Major holders

GigaCloud Technology Inc. insiders own 52.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 25.25%, with the float percentage being 52.95%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 12 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 45667.0 shares (or 0.15% of all shares), a total value of $0.29 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 37752.0 shares, is of Marshall Wace LLP’s that is approximately 0.12% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.24 million.

Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 17953.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $90842.0 market value.