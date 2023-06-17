Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ: GBIO) Is Worth Evaluating At $5.09

During the last session, Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)’s traded shares were 0.47 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.09, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.62% or $0.13. The 52-week high for the GBIO share is $8.72, that puts it down -71.32 from that peak though still a striking 38.11% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.15. The company’s market capitalization is $333.60M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.17 million shares, and the average trade volume was 439.94K shares over the past three months.

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) trade information

Generation Bio Co. (GBIO) registered a 2.62% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.62% in intraday trading to $5.09 this Friday, 06/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.17%, and it has moved by 21.48% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -12.84%. The short interest in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) is 2.25 million shares and it means that shorts have 17.24 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Generation Bio Co. (GBIO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Generation Bio Co. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Generation Bio Co. (GBIO) shares have gone up 5.60% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 8.94% against 1.00.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.55 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.64 million by the end of Sep 2023.

While earnings are projected to return -11.10% in 2023.

GBIO Dividends

Generation Bio Co. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 02 and August 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)’s Major holders

Generation Bio Co. insiders own 14.71% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 96.51%, with the float percentage being 113.16%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 167 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 8.95 million shares (or 13.63% of all shares), a total value of $38.48 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.28 million shares, is of Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors, LLC’s that is approximately 12.61% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $35.6 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Generation Bio Co. (GBIO) shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund owns about 3.47 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $13.64 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.24 million, or about 3.76% of the stock, which is worth about $8.89 million.