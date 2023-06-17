For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) Stands Out As A Strong Investment Choice

During the last session, Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)’s traded shares were 0.45 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.78. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.68, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.42% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the VFF share is $3.53, that puts it down -419.12 from that peak though still a striking 17.65% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.56. The company’s market capitalization is $74.88M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.52 million shares, and the average trade volume was 472.13K shares over the past three months.

Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. VFF has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.04.

Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) trade information

Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) registered a 1.42% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.42% in intraday trading to $0.68 this Friday, 06/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.06%, and it has moved by -3.29% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -74.93%. The short interest in Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) is 1.68 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.91 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.79, which implies an increase of 62.01% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.75 and $2.50 respectively. As a result, VFF is trading at a discount of -267.65% off the target high and -10.29% off the low.

Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Village Farms International Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) shares have gone down -57.42% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 85.84% against 3.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 90.20% this quarter and then jump 70.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -4.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $73.59 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $71.98 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $82.9 million and $71.06 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -11.20% and then jump by 1.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -56.30%. While earnings are projected to return -927.00% in 2023.

VFF Dividends

Village Farms International Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)’s Major holders

Village Farms International Inc. insiders own 16.22% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 13.18%, with the float percentage being 15.74%. AdvisorShares Investments, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 113 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 3.49 million shares (or 3.16% of all shares), a total value of $2.89 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.12 million shares, is of ETF Managers Group, LLC’s that is approximately 1.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.93 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) shares are AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF and ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2023 indicates that AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF owns about 3.49 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.16 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.89 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.49 million, or about 1.35% of the stock, which is worth about $1.99 million.