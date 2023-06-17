For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (AMEX: PZG) Stands Out As A Strong Investment Choice

During the last session, Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (AMEX:PZG)’s traded shares were 0.62 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.76. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.36, reflecting an intraday gain of 19.35% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the PZG share is $0.55, that puts it down -52.78 from that peak though still a striking 33.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.24. The company’s market capitalization is $18.20M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.36 million shares, and the average trade volume was 365.68K shares over the past three months.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (PZG) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. PZG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (AMEX:PZG) trade information

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (PZG) registered a 19.35% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 19.35% in intraday trading to $0.36 this Friday, 06/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 23.79%, and it has moved by 19.67% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -23.62%. The short interest in Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (AMEX:PZG) is 0.1 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.15 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.75, which implies an increase of 79.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.75 and $1.75 respectively. As a result, PZG is trading at a discount of -386.11% off the target high and -386.11% off the low.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (PZG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (PZG) shares have gone down -2.97% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 42.11% against 12.60. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 81.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $200k as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $200k by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $210k and $4k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -4.80% and then jump by 4,900.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 7.00%. While earnings are projected to return -11.40% in 2023.

PZG Dividends

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (AMEX:PZG)’s Major holders

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. insiders own 17.92% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.48%, with the float percentage being 9.12%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 33 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 1.41 million shares (or 2.83% of all shares), a total value of $0.49 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.33 million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 0.66% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.11 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (PZG) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.22 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.53 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.42 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.34 million, or about 0.70% of the stock, which is worth about $0.12 million.