Following Its 52-Week Low, Spruce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRB)’S Share Price Rose 60.08% And Its YTD Numbers Rise 116.88%

During the last session, Spruce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB)’s traded shares were 0.47 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.38, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.85% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the SPRB share is $3.57, that puts it down -50.0 from that peak though still a striking 60.08% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.95. The company’s market capitalization is $95.41M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.25 million shares, and the average trade volume was 161.77K shares over the past three months.

Spruce Biosciences Inc. (SPRB) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. SPRB has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.39.

Spruce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) trade information

Spruce Biosciences Inc. (SPRB) registered a 0.85% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.85% in intraday trading to $2.38 this Friday, 06/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.03%, and it has moved by 3.48% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 48.75%. The short interest in Spruce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) is 0.47 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.83 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.50, which implies an increase of 68.27% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, SPRB is trading at a discount of -320.17% off the target high and -26.05% off the low.

Spruce Biosciences Inc. (SPRB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Spruce Biosciences Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Spruce Biosciences Inc. (SPRB) shares have gone up 126.67% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 26.53% against 12.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 23.50% this quarter and then jump 20.80% in the quarter after that.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $820k as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.07 million by the end of Sep 2023.

While earnings are projected to return -8.40% in 2023.

SPRB Dividends

Spruce Biosciences Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 08 and August 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Spruce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB)’s Major holders

Spruce Biosciences Inc. insiders own 0.21% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 71.88%, with the float percentage being 72.03%. Novo Holdings A/S is the largest shareholder of the company, while 45 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 6.72 million shares (or 16.91% of all shares), a total value of $14.86 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.93 million shares, is of Armistice Capital, LLC’s that is approximately 9.88% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $8.68 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Spruce Biosciences Inc. (SPRB) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.1 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.26 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.11 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 60000.0, or about 0.15% of the stock, which is worth about $65844.0.