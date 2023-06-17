Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) Are Up 40.94%, Predicting What To Expect Ahead

During the last session, Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN)’s traded shares were 0.54 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.72. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.54, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.79% or -$0.1. The 52-week high for the EYEN share is $5.85, that puts it down -130.31 from that peak though still a striking 40.94% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.50. The company’s market capitalization is $97.18M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.29 million shares, and the average trade volume was 490.79K shares over the past three months.

Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) trade information

Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN) registered a -3.79% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.79% in intraday trading to $2.54 this Friday, 06/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.61%, and it has moved by -28.85% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 37.30%. The short interest in Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) is 0.78 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.89 day(s) to cover.

Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Eyenovia Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN) shares have gone up 41.90% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 13.25% against 12.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 22.70% this quarter and then jump 9.50% in the quarter after that.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $310k by the end of Sep 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -10.00%. While earnings are projected to return -71.50% in 2023.

EYEN Dividends

Eyenovia Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 08 and August 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN)’s Major holders

Eyenovia Inc. insiders own 22.43% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 9.94%, with the float percentage being 12.81%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 36 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 1.0 million shares (or 2.64% of all shares), a total value of $3.54 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.55 million shares, is of Lasry, Marc’s that is approximately 1.44% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.93 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.62 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.62 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.01 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.28 million, or about 0.73% of the stock, which is worth about $0.45 million.