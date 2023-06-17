Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ: EXFY) Has Lost -16.19% YTD: Is There Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY)’s traded shares were 0.62 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.40, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.50% or $0.25. The 52-week high for the EXFY share is $25.39, that puts it down -243.11 from that peak though still a striking 23.38% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.67. The company’s market capitalization is $611.17M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.46 million shares, and the average trade volume was 421.64K shares over the past three months.

Expensify Inc. (EXFY) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. EXFY has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.05.

Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) trade information

Expensify Inc. (EXFY) registered a 3.50% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.50% in intraday trading to $7.40 this Friday, 06/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.21%, and it has moved by 23.95% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -57.59%. The short interest in Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) is 1.45 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.43 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.44, which implies an increase of 21.61% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, EXFY is trading at a discount of -62.16% off the target high and 32.43% off the low.

Expensify Inc. (EXFY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Expensify Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Expensify Inc. (EXFY) shares have gone down -22.02% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -21.88% against 12.20. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -0.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $41.49 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $42.75 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $43.16 million and $42.49 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -3.90% and then jump by 0.60% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -100.70% in 2023.

EXFY Dividends

Expensify Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY)’s Major holders

Expensify Inc. insiders own 38.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 48.97%, with the float percentage being 79.00%. OpenView Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 98 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 10.04 million shares (or 14.66% of all shares), a total value of $81.86 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.82 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 5.57% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $31.1 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Expensify Inc. (EXFY) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.23 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.80 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $10.83 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.06 million, or about 1.55% of the stock, which is worth about $9.32 million.