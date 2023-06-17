Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EGLX): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX)’s traded shares were 0.38 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.86. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.44, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.32% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the EGLX share is $2.35, that puts it down -434.09 from that peak though still a striking 11.36% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.39. The company’s market capitalization is $90.67M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.11 million shares, and the average trade volume was 194.65K shares over the past three months.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (EGLX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. EGLX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) trade information

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (EGLX) registered a 7.32% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.32% in intraday trading to $0.44 this Friday, 06/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.74%, and it has moved by -13.71% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -79.53%. The short interest in Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) is 0.83 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.13 day(s) to cover.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (EGLX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (EGLX) shares have gone down -35.85% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 50.00% against 7.70.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $32.16 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $34.41 million by the end of Jun 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -47.70%. While earnings are projected to return -24.40% in 2023.

EGLX Dividends

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 14 and August 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX)’s Major holders

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. insiders own 16.66% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.35%, with the float percentage being 8.82%. Boothbay Fund Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 56 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 3.32 million shares (or 2.19% of all shares), a total value of $1.46 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.9 million shares, is of AWM Investment Company, Inc.’s that is approximately 0.59% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.39 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (EGLX) shares are SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF owns about 0.52 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.34 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.23 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.11 million, or about 0.07% of the stock, which is worth about $48509.0.