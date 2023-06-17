enCore Energy Corp. (AMEX: EU): Is It Possible To Be Up 5.79% YTD And Still Lose Money

During the last session, enCore Energy Corp. (AMEX:EU)’s traded shares were 0.61 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.24. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.50, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.34% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the EU share is $3.69, that puts it down -47.6 from that peak though still a striking 29.6% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.76. The company’s market capitalization is $482.82M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.76 million shares, and the average trade volume was 425.76K shares over the past three months.

enCore Energy Corp. (EU) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. EU has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

enCore Energy Corp. (AMEX:EU) trade information

enCore Energy Corp. (EU) registered a -2.34% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.34% in intraday trading to $2.50 this Friday, 06/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.47%, and it has moved by 16.28% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -10.58%. The short interest in enCore Energy Corp. (AMEX:EU) is 1.13 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.86 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.52, which implies an increase of 44.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.76 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, EU is trading at a discount of -100.0% off the target high and -50.4% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return -19.40% in 2023.

EU Dividends

enCore Energy Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

enCore Energy Corp. (AMEX:EU)’s Major holders

enCore Energy Corp. insiders own 4.13% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 12.73%, with the float percentage being 13.28%. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 20 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 4.94 million shares (or 3.44% of all shares), a total value of $11.21 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.48 million shares, is of MMCAP International, Inc. SPC’s that is approximately 1.73% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $5.64 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of enCore Energy Corp. (EU) shares are Sprott Uranium Miners ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Sprott Uranium Miners ETF owns about 5.12 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.58 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $12.11 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.76 million, or about 3.33% of the stock, which is worth about $10.81 million.