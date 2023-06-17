During The Past Six Months, Know Labs Inc. (AMEX: KNW) Shares Took An -5.67% Jump. Here Is What We Should Expect

During the last session, Know Labs Inc. (AMEX:KNW)’s traded shares were 0.35 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.03. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.33, reflecting an intraday gain of 26.67% or $0.28. The 52-week high for the KNW share is $4.00, that puts it down -200.75 from that peak though still a striking 39.85% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.80. The company’s market capitalization is $62.99M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 69550.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 84.63K shares over the past three months.

Know Labs Inc. (KNW) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. KNW has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Know Labs Inc. (AMEX:KNW) trade information

Know Labs Inc. (KNW) registered a 26.67% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 26.67% in intraday trading to $1.33 this Friday, 06/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.40%, and it has moved by 6.40% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -21.30%. The short interest in Know Labs Inc. (AMEX:KNW) is 0.13 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.21 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.00, which implies an increase of 81.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $7.00 respectively. As a result, KNW is trading at a discount of -426.32% off the target high and -426.32% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 13.30%. While earnings are projected to return 42.40% in 2023.

KNW Dividends

Know Labs Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Know Labs Inc. (AMEX:KNW)’s Major holders

Know Labs Inc. insiders own 24.76% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.03%, with the float percentage being 4.03%. Fulcrum Capital LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 25 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.23 million shares (or 0.48% of all shares), a total value of $0.21 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.21 million shares, is of Corrado Advisors, LLC’s that is approximately 0.43% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.18 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Know Labs Inc. (KNW) shares are Schwab Capital Trust-Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2023 indicates that Schwab Capital Trust-Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 35048.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $44510.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9710.0, or about 0.02% of the stock, which is worth about $10001.0.