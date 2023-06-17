Does Poseida Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PSTX) Current Price Make It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX)’s traded shares were 0.61 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.35, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.86% or -$0.12. The 52-week high for the PSTX share is $8.82, that puts it down -275.32 from that peak though still a striking 17.02% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.95. The company’s market capitalization is $214.18M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.62 million shares, and the average trade volume was 654.45K shares over the past three months.

Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (PSTX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. PSTX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company's earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be

Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) trade information

Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (PSTX) registered a -4.86% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.86% in intraday trading to $2.35 this Friday, 06/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.82%, and it has moved by -12.96% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 7.80%. The short interest in Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) is 4.69 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.5 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.40, which implies an increase of 82.46% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $17.00 respectively. As a result, PSTX is trading at a discount of -623.4% off the target high and -325.53% off the low.

Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (PSTX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Poseida Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (PSTX) shares have gone down -63.17% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -91.01% against 12.00.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -22.80%. While earnings are projected to return 55.70% in 2023, the next five years will return 2.70% per annum.

PSTX Dividends

Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX)’s Major holders

Poseida Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 30.51% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 53.59%, with the float percentage being 77.11%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 135 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 12.98 million shares (or 14.96% of all shares), a total value of $39.98 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.97 million shares, is of Pentwater Capital Management Lp’s that is approximately 6.89% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $18.4 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (PSTX) shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Growth Company Fund owns about 2.76 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.19 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $15.72 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.92 million, or about 2.22% of the stock, which is worth about $10.94 million.