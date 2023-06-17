Do You Still Have A Reason To Buy Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BOLT) After A 2.44% Jump In The Last Week?

During the last session, Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT)’s traded shares were 0.51 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.68, reflecting an intraday gain of 11.26% or $0.17. The 52-week high for the BOLT share is $2.72, that puts it down -61.9 from that peak though still a striking 29.76% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.18. The company’s market capitalization is $64.33M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.14 million shares, and the average trade volume was 211.37K shares over the past three months.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) trade information

Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (BOLT) registered a 11.26% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.26% in intraday trading to $1.68 this Friday, 06/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.44%, and it has moved by -6.67% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -5.88%. The short interest in Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) is 1.52 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.41 day(s) to cover.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (BOLT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (BOLT) shares have gone up 23.53% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 14.41% against 12.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 19.70% this quarter and then jump 19.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 26.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.9 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.98 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.39 million and $2.11 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 36.40% and then drop by -6.30% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 10.50% in 2023.

BOLT Dividends

Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT)’s Major holders

Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. insiders own 6.52% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 57.39%, with the float percentage being 61.40%. Vivo Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 57 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 3.87 million shares (or 10.24% of all shares), a total value of $5.38 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.84 million shares, is of Citadel Advisors Llc’s that is approximately 7.51% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $3.95 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (BOLT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.75 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.98 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.97 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.19 million, or about 0.50% of the stock, which is worth about $0.24 million.