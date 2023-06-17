Do You Still Have A Reason To Buy A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: AZ) After A 17.92% Jump In The Last Week?

During the last session, A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ)’s traded shares were 0.48 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.64. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.83, reflecting an intraday gain of 11.42% or $0.29. The 52-week high for the AZ share is $4.00, that puts it down -41.34 from that peak though still a striking 68.55% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.89. The company’s market capitalization is $110.60M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.24 million shares, and the average trade volume was 85.56K shares over the past three months.

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ) trade information

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (AZ) registered a 11.42% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.42% in intraday trading to $2.83 this Friday, 06/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 17.92%, and it has moved by 45.88% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -9.40%. The short interest in A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ) is 58240.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.75 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $18.00, which implies an increase of 84.28% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $18.00 and $18.00 respectively. As a result, AZ is trading at a discount of -536.04% off the target high and -536.04% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return 61.60% in 2023.

AZ Dividends

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ)’s Major holders

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. insiders own 43.48% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.45%, with the float percentage being 0.80%. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 7 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 46000.0 shares (or 0.14% of all shares), a total value of $0.13 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 20000.0 shares, is of Commonwealth Equity Services, LLC’s that is approximately 0.06% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $56599.0.

Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 9144.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $25877.0 market value.