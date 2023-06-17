Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ: IRON) Stock Jumped 45.14% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of A Gain?

During the last session, Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON)’s traded shares were 0.4 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $49.42, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.54% or $0.75. The 52-week high for the IRON share is $54.95, that puts it down -11.19 from that peak though still a striking 76.12% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.80. The company’s market capitalization is $845.08M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.35 million shares, and the average trade volume was 150.79K shares over the past three months.

Disc Medicine Opco Inc (IRON) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. IRON has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.88.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON) trade information

Disc Medicine Opco Inc (IRON) registered a 1.54% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.54% in intraday trading to $49.42 this Friday, 06/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.16%, and it has moved by 45.14% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 233.92%. The short interest in Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON) is 0.3 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.4 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $60.89, which implies an increase of 18.84% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $50.00 and $75.00 respectively. As a result, IRON is trading at a discount of -51.76% off the target high and -1.17% off the low.

Disc Medicine Opco Inc (IRON) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Disc Medicine Opco Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Disc Medicine Opco Inc (IRON) shares have gone up 199.52% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 91.25% against 12.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 74.90% this quarter and then jump 42.50% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return 84.90% in 2023.

IRON Dividends

Disc Medicine Opco Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON)’s Major holders

Disc Medicine Opco Inc insiders own 16.10% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 79.21%, with the float percentage being 94.42%. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 48 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 3.46 million shares (or 17.48% of all shares), a total value of $73.36 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.34 million shares, is of Novo Holdings A/S’s that is approximately 11.82% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $49.6 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Disc Medicine Opco Inc (IRON) shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology owns about 0.16 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.79 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.89 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 27515.0, or about 0.14% of the stock, which is worth about $0.55 million.