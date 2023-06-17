CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ: CXAI)’s Stock Is Up 9.53% Since The Beginning Of The Year, Likely To Sustain The Trend In 2023

During the last session, CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI)’s traded shares were 0.63 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.03, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.87% or -$0.21. The 52-week high for the CXAI share is $21.00, that puts it down -90.39 from that peak though still a striking 89.03% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.21. The company’s market capitalization is $152.10M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.94 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.23 million shares over the past three months.

CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI) trade information

CXApp Inc. (CXAI) registered a -1.87% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.87% in intraday trading to $11.03 this Friday, 06/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.90%, and it has moved by 53.84% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 9.53%. The short interest in CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI) is 0.3 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.15 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return 60.80% in 2023.

CXAI Dividends

CXApp Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI)’s Major holders

CXApp Inc. insiders own 0.14% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 14.40%, with the float percentage being 14.43%. Geode Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 11 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 29940.0 shares (or 0.35% of all shares), a total value of $54191.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10184.0 shares, is of HRT Financial LP’s that is approximately 0.12% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $18433.0.

Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 28603.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.33 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.29 million market value.