Could Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ: VRAX) Regain All Of Its Losses Given A -21.85% Dip From High?

During the last session, Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX)’s traded shares were 0.3 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.43, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.99% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the VRAX share is $29.00, that puts it down -6644.19 from that peak though still a striking 20.93% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.34. The company’s market capitalization is $6.67M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.7 million shares, and the average trade volume was 601.54K shares over the past three months.

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX) trade information

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (VRAX) registered a 4.99% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.99% in intraday trading to $0.43 this Friday, 06/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.99%, and it has moved by 17.24% in 30 days. The short interest in Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX) is 0.2 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.75 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.60, which implies an increase of 83.46% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.60 and $2.60 respectively. As a result, VRAX is trading at a discount of -504.65% off the target high and -504.65% off the low.

VRAX Dividends

Virax Biolabs Group Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX)’s Major holders

Virax Biolabs Group Limited insiders own 45.19% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.22%, with the float percentage being 2.23%. Armistice Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 8 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 1.5 million shares (or 9.65% of all shares), a total value of $1.04 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 99763.0 shares, is of Legal & General Group PLC’s that is approximately 0.64% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $69375.0.

Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 5416.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3687.0 market value.