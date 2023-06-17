Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ: CMND) Stock: Boom Or Bust? What Happens Next?

During the last session, Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND)’s traded shares were 0.3 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.54, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.03% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the CMND share is $12.00, that puts it down -2122.22 from that peak though still a striking 31.48% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.37. The company’s market capitalization is $3.98M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.15 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.66 million shares over the past three months.

Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND) trade information

Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CMND) registered a -1.03% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.03% in intraday trading to $0.54 this Friday, 06/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.44%, and it has moved by -10.25% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -97.19%. The short interest in Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND) is 0.23 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.26 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return -80.50% in 2023.

CMND Dividends

Clearmind Medicine Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND)’s Major holders

Clearmind Medicine Inc. insiders own 9.44% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.08%, with the float percentage being 3.40%. AdvisorShares Investments, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 5 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.15 million shares (or 6.15% of all shares), a total value of $82666.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 51010.0 shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 2.05% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $27514.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CMND) shares are AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2023 indicates that AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF owns about 0.15 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.15 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $82666.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 51010.0, or about 2.05% of the stock, which is worth about $27514.0.