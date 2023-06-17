cbdMD Inc. (AMEX: YCBD) Is Up 5.88% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Down -83.36% – What To Do Now

During the last session, cbdMD Inc. (AMEX:YCBD)’s traded shares were 0.46 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.12. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.70, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.73% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the YCBD share is $40.05, that puts it down -2255.88 from that peak though still a striking 5.88% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.60. The company’s market capitalization is $5.29M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 33260.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 68.31K shares over the past three months.

cbdMD Inc. (AMEX:YCBD) trade information

cbdMD Inc. (YCBD) registered a -1.73% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.73% in intraday trading to $1.70 this Friday, 06/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.80%, and it has moved by -12.37% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -91.73%. The short interest in cbdMD Inc. (AMEX:YCBD) is 0.15 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.96 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

cbdMD Inc. (YCBD) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 42.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $13.4 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $13.8 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $8.59 million and $7.86 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 55.90% and then jump by 75.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -26.40%. While earnings are projected to return -162.50% in 2023.

YCBD Dividends

cbdMD Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

cbdMD Inc. (AMEX:YCBD)’s Major holders

cbdMD Inc. insiders own 33.56% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 11.58%, with the float percentage being 17.44%. AXS Investments, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 48 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 43045.0 shares (or 1.51% of all shares), a total value of $0.38 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 29774.0 shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 1.04% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.26 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of cbdMD Inc. (YCBD) shares are Investment Managers Ser Tr II-AXS Cannabis ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Investment Managers Ser Tr II-AXS Cannabis ETF owns about 44519.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.48 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 16874.0, or about 0.03% of the stock, which is worth about $0.17 million.