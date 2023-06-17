Can You Get A Quick Recovery From Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: OLMA) Given A -25.89% drop From High?

During the last session, Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA)’s traded shares were 0.65 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.84, reflecting an intraday loss of -13.66% or -$1.24. The 52-week high for the OLMA share is $9.87, that puts it down -25.89 from that peak though still a striking 72.07% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.19. The company’s market capitalization is $267.66M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.45 million shares, and the average trade volume was 232.40K shares over the past three months.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) trade information

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OLMA) registered a -13.66% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -13.66% in intraday trading to $7.84 this Friday, 06/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.26%, and it has moved by 12.81% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 111.32%. The short interest in Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) is 1.03 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.95 day(s) to cover.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OLMA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OLMA) shares have gone up 220.00% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -6.49% against 12.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 11.00% this quarter and then drop -24.60% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -45.70% in 2023.

OLMA Dividends

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA)’s Major holders

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 6.86% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 89.11%, with the float percentage being 95.67%. BVF Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 97 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 7.61 million shares (or 18.67% of all shares), a total value of $26.41 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.74 million shares, is of Logos Global Management LP’s that is approximately 9.18% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $12.99 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OLMA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.01 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.48 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.47 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.75 million, or about 1.83% of the stock, which is worth about $1.83 million.