Can SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: ICU) Still Be Considered A Loss When It’s Down -86.83% YTD?

During the last session, SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ICU)’s traded shares were 0.33 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.54, reflecting an intraday gain of 11.55% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the ICU share is $22.00, that puts it down -3974.07 from that peak though still a striking 16.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.45. The company’s market capitalization is $6.38M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.4 million shares, and the average trade volume was 587.58K shares over the past three months.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (ICU) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. ICU has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.25.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ICU) trade information

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (ICU) registered a 11.55% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.55% in intraday trading to $0.54 this Friday, 06/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.60%, and it has moved by -8.47% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -94.67%. The short interest in SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ICU) is 0.13 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.09 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.00, which implies an increase of 89.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, ICU is trading at a discount of -825.93% off the target high and -825.93% off the low.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $50k by the end of Sep 2023.

While earnings are projected to return -400.70% in 2023.

ICU Dividends

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 14 and August 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ICU)’s Major holders

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation insiders own 87.19% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.09%, with the float percentage being 78.75%. Cohen & Co Financial Management, Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 12 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.62 million shares (or 4.64% of all shares), a total value of $1.16 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.25 million shares, is of Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp’s that is approximately 1.86% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.47 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (ICU) shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund owns about 12590.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.09 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $37392.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3971.0, or about 0.03% of the stock, which is worth about $11793.0.