Can Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE: NINE) Still Be Considered A Loss When It’s Down -77.63% YTD?

During the last session, Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE:NINE)’s traded shares were 0.85 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.34. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.25, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.88% or -$0.24. The 52-week high for the NINE share is $17.10, that puts it down -426.15 from that peak though still a striking 37.54% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.03. The company’s market capitalization is $114.14M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.82 million shares, and the average trade volume was 857.19K shares over the past three months.

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE:NINE) trade information

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) registered a -6.88% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.88% in intraday trading to $3.25 this Friday, 06/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.07%, and it has moved by -2.40% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 4.50%. The short interest in Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE:NINE) is 3.02 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.54 day(s) to cover.

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Nine Energy Service Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) shares have gone down -66.90% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -113.33% against 34.10. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $161.9 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $161.1 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $142.35 million and $167.43 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 13.70% and then drop by -3.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 16.50%. While earnings are projected to return 120.90% in 2023.

NINE Dividends

Nine Energy Service Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE:NINE)’s Major holders

Nine Energy Service Inc. insiders own 21.21% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 63.96%, with the float percentage being 81.17%. SCF Partners, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 87 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 9.09 million shares (or 26.17% of all shares), a total value of $50.52 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.84 million shares, is of Gendell, Jeffrey L.’s that is approximately 5.29% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $10.21 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.51 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.46 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.39 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.17 million, or about 0.50% of the stock, which is worth about $2.5 million.