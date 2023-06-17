Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ: CDZI) Has Grown 101.88% So Far This Year. Does That Mean Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI)’s traded shares were 0.37 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.68. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.30, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.93% or -$0.13. The 52-week high for the CDZI share is $5.80, that puts it down -34.88 from that peak though still a striking 65.58% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.48. The company’s market capitalization is $291.93M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.59 million shares, and the average trade volume was 345.95K shares over the past three months.

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) trade information

Cadiz Inc. (CDZI) registered a -2.93% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.93% in intraday trading to $4.30 this Friday, 06/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.53%, and it has moved by -3.15% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 101.88%. The short interest in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) is 1.3 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.81 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.00, which implies an increase of 71.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15.00 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, CDZI is trading at a discount of -248.84% off the target high and -248.84% off the low.

Cadiz Inc. (CDZI) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 47.40% this quarter and then jump 38.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 139.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $420k as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $140k by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $142k and $142k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 195.80% and then drop by -1.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -33.50%. While earnings are projected to return 28.50% in 2023.

CDZI Dividends

Cadiz Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI)’s Major holders

Cadiz Inc. insiders own 39.79% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 22.10%, with the float percentage being 36.71%. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 71 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 7.6 million shares (or 11.41% of all shares), a total value of $30.69 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.91 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 2.87% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $7.72 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cadiz Inc. (CDZI) shares are Northern Lights Fd Tr-Altegris/AACA Opportunistic Real Estate Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Northern Lights Fd Tr-Altegris/AACA Opportunistic Real Estate Fd owns about 1.09 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.63 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.71 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.82 million, or about 1.23% of the stock, which is worth about $2.05 million.