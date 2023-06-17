Boom Or Bust: Where Does Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUDI) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUDI)’s traded shares were 0.38 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.64, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.91% or $0.34. The 52-week high for the HUDI share is $192.88, that puts it down -4056.9 from that peak though still a striking 43.97% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.60. The company’s market capitalization is $68.35M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.21 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.39 million shares over the past three months.

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUDI) trade information

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (HUDI) registered a 7.91% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.91% in intraday trading to $4.64 this Friday, 06/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.66%, and it has moved by -8.84% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -81.80%. The short interest in Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUDI) is 0.3 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.21 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return -30.40% in 2023.

HUDI Dividends

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUDI)’s Major holders

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. insiders own 70.24% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.30%, with the float percentage being 11.07%. Sabby Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 10 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.17 million shares (or 1.19% of all shares), a total value of $0.53 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 63144.0 shares, is of Two Sigma Investments, LP’s that is approximately 0.44% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.2 million.

Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 7169.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $28389.0 market value.