Boom Or Bust: Where Does AVITA Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: RCEL) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, AVITA Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL)’s traded shares were 0.33 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.39. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $17.22, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.29% or $0.22. The 52-week high for the RCEL share is $17.54, that puts it down -1.86 from that peak though still a striking 74.39% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.41. The company’s market capitalization is $421.72M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.29 million shares, and the average trade volume was 205.70K shares over the past three months.

AVITA Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) trade information

AVITA Medical Inc. (RCEL) registered a 1.29% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.29% in intraday trading to $17.22 this Friday, 06/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.58%, and it has moved by 41.26% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 237.65%. The short interest in AVITA Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) is 0.5 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.34 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $19.61, which implies an increase of 12.19% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14.27 and $30.00 respectively. As a result, RCEL is trading at a discount of -74.22% off the target high and 17.13% off the low.

AVITA Medical Inc. (RCEL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that AVITA Medical Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. AVITA Medical Inc. (RCEL) shares have gone up 133.33% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -12.15% against 13.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -28.00% this quarter and then drop -54.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 39.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $11.25 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $12.92 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $8.34 million and $9.09 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 35.00% and then jump by 42.10% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -84.20% in 2023.

RCEL Dividends

AVITA Medical Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

AVITA Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL)’s Major holders

AVITA Medical Inc. insiders own 1.27% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 18.05%, with the float percentage being 18.28%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 73 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 1.21 million shares (or 4.77% of all shares), a total value of $16.85 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.8 million shares, is of Pura Vida Investments, Llc’s that is approximately 3.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $11.16 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of AVITA Medical Inc. (RCEL) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.76 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.98 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.99 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.34 million, or about 1.34% of the stock, which is worth about $2.24 million.