Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ: BLBD) Has Gained 107.10% YTD: Is There Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD)’s traded shares were 0.38 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.35. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $22.18, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.88% or $0.41. The 52-week high for the BLBD share is $28.80, that puts it down -29.85 from that peak though still a striking 67.81% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.14. The company’s market capitalization is $738.37M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.77 million shares, and the average trade volume was 336.95K shares over the past three months.

Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD) registered a 1.88% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.88% in intraday trading to $22.18 this Friday, 06/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.60%, and it has moved by 4.57% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 105.37%. The short interest in Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD) is 0.72 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.65 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $29.67, which implies an increase of 25.24% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $26.00 and $34.00 respectively. As a result, BLBD is trading at a discount of -53.29% off the target high and -17.22% off the low.

Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Blue Bird Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD) shares have gone up 144.27% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 146.96% against 11.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 377.80% this quarter and then jump 151.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 39.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $285 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $292.3 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $206.08 million and $257.67 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 38.30% and then jump by 13.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -31.90%. While earnings are projected to return 147.00% in 2023, the next five years will return 15.00% per annum.

BLBD Dividends

Blue Bird Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD)’s Major holders

Blue Bird Corporation insiders own 1.81% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 90.85%, with the float percentage being 92.53%. American Securities LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 118 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 9.53 million shares (or 29.70% of all shares), a total value of $194.7 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.69 million shares, is of Coliseum Capital Management, Llc’s that is approximately 14.61% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $95.77 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Price (T.Rowe) U.S. Small-Cap Value Equity Trust. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund owns about 1.18 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.68 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $12.61 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.48 million, or about 1.49% of the stock, which is worth about $5.11 million.