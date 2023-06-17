BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) Fell -372.44%, Predicting What To Expect In The Near Future

During the last session, BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM)’s traded shares were 0.53 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.38. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.27, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.42% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the BSGM share is $1.65, that puts it down -29.92 from that peak though still a striking 80.31% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.25. The company’s market capitalization is $96.57M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.34 million shares, and the average trade volume was 318.08K shares over the past three months.

BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. BSGM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.1.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) trade information

BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM) registered a 2.42% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.42% in intraday trading to $1.27 this Friday, 06/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 17.05%, and it has moved by -14.77% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 69.33%. The short interest in BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) is 1.82 million shares and it means that shorts have 6 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.50, which implies an increase of 71.78% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $6.00 respectively. As a result, BSGM is trading at a discount of -372.44% off the target high and -57.48% off the low.

BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 33.30% this quarter and then jump 28.60% in the quarter after that.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $100k as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $170k by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $8k and $140k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 1,150.00% and then jump by 21.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 12.60%. While earnings are projected to return 32.90% in 2023.

BSGM Dividends

BioSig Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM)’s Major holders

BioSig Technologies Inc. insiders own 18.17% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.06%, with the float percentage being 9.85%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 54 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 1.42 million shares (or 2.02% of all shares), a total value of $1.62 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.92 million shares, is of Advisor Resource Council’s that is approximately 1.31% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.05 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.56 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.86 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.24 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.4 million, or about 2.05% of the stock, which is worth about $0.17 million.