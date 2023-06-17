As The Stock Rises By 73.71% Year-To-Date, LifeMD Inc. (NASDAQ: LFMD)’S Stock Continues To Progress In 2023

During the last session, LifeMD Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD)’s traded shares were 0.65 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.33. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.37, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.33% or $0.14. The 52-week high for the LFMD share is $3.25, that puts it up 3.56 from that peak though still a striking 66.17% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.14. The company’s market capitalization is $104.87M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.28 million shares, and the average trade volume was 126.46K shares over the past three months.

LifeMD Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) trade information

LifeMD Inc. (LFMD) registered a 4.33% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.33% in intraday trading to $3.37 this Friday, 06/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 35.34%, and it has moved by 80.21% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 69.35%. The short interest in LifeMD Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) is 1.99 million shares and it means that shorts have 19.66 day(s) to cover.

LifeMD Inc. (LFMD) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 77.80% this quarter and then jump 69.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 21.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $35.08 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $37.04 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $30.46 million and $31.84 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 15.20% and then jump by 16.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -63.40%. While earnings are projected to return 31.30% in 2023.

LFMD Dividends

LifeMD Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 09 and August 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

LifeMD Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD)’s Major holders

LifeMD Inc. insiders own 25.80% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 18.96%, with the float percentage being 25.55%. Royce & Associates LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 55 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 1.07 million shares (or 3.30% of all shares), a total value of $1.82 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.92 million shares, is of B. Riley Financial, Inc.’s that is approximately 2.84% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.57 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of LifeMD Inc. (LFMD) shares are Royce Opportunity Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Royce Opportunity Fund owns about 0.64 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.99 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.23 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.43 million, or about 1.35% of the stock, which is worth about $0.84 million.