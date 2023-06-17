As The Stock Rises By 70.84% Year-To-Date, Ontrak Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK)’S Stock Continues To Progress In 2023

During the last session, Ontrak Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)’s traded shares were 0.41 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.76. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.63, reflecting an intraday gain of 14.18% or $0.08. The 52-week high for the OTRK share is $1.68, that puts it down -166.67 from that peak though still a striking 46.03% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.34. The company’s market capitalization is $19.21M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 81290.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 123.42K shares over the past three months.

Ontrak Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) trade information

Ontrak Inc. (OTRK) registered a 14.18% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 14.18% in intraday trading to $0.63 this Friday, 06/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 36.23%, and it has moved by 42.73% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -56.69%. The short interest in Ontrak Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) is 0.94 million shares and it means that shorts have 10.14 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ontrak Inc. (OTRK) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -82.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.51 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $10.33 million and $5.26 million respectively.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -21.30%. While earnings are projected to return -5.30% in 2023, the next five years will return 30.00% per annum.

OTRK Dividends

Ontrak Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ontrak Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)’s Major holders

Ontrak Inc. insiders own 41.06% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.68%, with the float percentage being 9.64%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 49 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.78 million shares (or 2.66% of all shares), a total value of $0.41 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.12 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 0.41% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $63483.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ontrak Inc. (OTRK) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.66 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.24 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.24 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.12 million, or about 0.42% of the stock, which is worth about $44796.0.