Agora Inc. (NASDAQ: API): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Agora Inc. (NASDAQ:API)’s traded shares were 0.31 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.46, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.58% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the API share is $7.60, that puts it down -119.65 from that peak though still a striking 31.21% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.38. The company’s market capitalization is $355.55M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.43 million shares, and the average trade volume was 507.87K shares over the past three months.

Agora Inc. (API) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. API has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.11.

Agora Inc. (NASDAQ:API) trade information

Agora Inc. (API) registered a 0.58% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.58% in intraday trading to $3.46 this Friday, 06/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 14.95%, and it has moved by 11.97% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -47.01%. The short interest in Agora Inc. (NASDAQ:API) is 2.2 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.09 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.44, which implies an increase of 22.07% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.28 and $4.60 respectively. As a result, API is trading at a discount of -32.95% off the target high and -23.7% off the low.

Agora Inc. (API) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Agora Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Agora Inc. (API) shares have gone down -10.59% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 59.26% against 18.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 59.30% this quarter and then jump 64.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -8.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $38.93 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $40.17 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $40.98 million and $40.99 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -5.00% and then drop by -2.00% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -64.30% in 2023.

API Dividends

Agora Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Agora Inc. (NASDAQ:API)’s Major holders

Agora Inc. insiders own 1.81% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 40.89%, with the float percentage being 41.64%. Susquehanna International Group, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 108 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 8.19 million shares (or 74.56% of all shares), a total value of $29.65 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.0 million shares, is of Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC’s that is approximately 27.34% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $10.87 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Agora Inc. (API) shares are Allspring Emerging Markets Equity Fund and iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Allspring Emerging Markets Equity Fund owns about 1.22 million shares. This amounts to just over 11.15 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.75 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.64 million, or about 5.82% of the stock, which is worth about $1.95 million.