After Amprius Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AMPX) Surges -78.97% From Highs, What Will It Look Like?

During the last session, Amprius Technologies Inc. (NYSE:AMPX)’s traded shares were 0.42 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.94, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.71% or $0.15. The 52-week high for the AMPX share is $26.01, that puts it down -190.94 from that peak though still a striking 53.58% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.15. The company’s market capitalization is $734.06M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.61 million shares, and the average trade volume was 317.78K shares over the past three months.

Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. AMPX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.11.

Amprius Technologies Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) trade information

Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX) registered a 1.71% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.71% in intraday trading to $8.94 this Friday, 06/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.89%, and it has moved by 4.93% in 30 days. The short interest in Amprius Technologies Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) is 0.53 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.02 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.50, which implies an increase of 38.34% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13.00 and $16.00 respectively. As a result, AMPX is trading at a discount of -78.97% off the target high and -45.41% off the low.

Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Amprius Technologies Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX) shares have gone up 24.17% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -87.50% against 18.60. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -1.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $530k as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $670k by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $691k and $816k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -23.30% and then drop by -17.90% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -74.20% in 2023.

AMPX Dividends

Amprius Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Amprius Technologies Inc. (NYSE:AMPX)’s Major holders

Amprius Technologies Inc. insiders own 81.65% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.31%, with the float percentage being 12.58%. Janus Henderson Group PLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 24 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 1.02 million shares (or 1.21% of all shares), a total value of $8.92 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.25 million shares, is of Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s that is approximately 0.29% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $2.18 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX) shares are Janus Henderson Triton Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Janus Henderson Triton Fund owns about 0.94 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.11 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.48 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.2 million, or about 0.24% of the stock, which is worth about $1.59 million.