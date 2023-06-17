After A 21.62% Jump In The Last Week, Does Star Equity Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: STRR) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the last session, Star Equity Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR)’s traded shares were 0.3 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.48. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.35, reflecting an intraday gain of 9.76% or $0.12. The 52-week high for the STRR share is $1.26, that puts it up 6.67 from that peak though still a striking 51.85% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.65. The company’s market capitalization is $20.18M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.11 million shares, and the average trade volume was 130.91K shares over the past three months.

Star Equity Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) trade information

Star Equity Holdings Inc. (STRR) registered a 9.76% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.76% in intraday trading to $1.35 this Friday, 06/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 21.62%, and it has moved by 68.75% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 57.43%. The short interest in Star Equity Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) is 0.21 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.74 day(s) to cover.

Star Equity Holdings Inc. (STRR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Star Equity Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Star Equity Holdings Inc. (STRR) shares have gone up 39.16% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 5.26% against -5.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 66.70% this quarter and then drop -20.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -23.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $25.6 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $15.2 million by the end of Sep 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 47.10%. While earnings are projected to return 77.20% in 2023, the next five years will return 16.00% per annum.

STRR Dividends

Star Equity Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Star Equity Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR)’s Major holders

Star Equity Holdings Inc. insiders own 22.73% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.93%, with the float percentage being 5.09%. Wells Fargo & Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 19 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.22 million shares (or 1.44% of all shares), a total value of $0.2 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.11 million shares, is of Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc.’s that is approximately 0.73% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.1 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Star Equity Holdings Inc. (STRR) shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund owns about 0.11 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.73 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $94372.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 53681.0, or about 0.35% of the stock, which is worth about $45891.0.