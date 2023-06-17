After A 21.31% Jump In The Last Week, Does Mobile Global Esports Inc. (NASDAQ: MGAM) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the last session, Mobile Global Esports Inc. (NASDAQ:MGAM)’s traded shares were 0.74 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.66, reflecting an intraday gain of 24.85% or $0.14. The 52-week high for the MGAM share is $20.74, that puts it down -3042.42 from that peak though still a striking 22.73% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.51. The company’s market capitalization is $13.59M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.15 million shares, and the average trade volume was 181.31K shares over the past three months.

Mobile Global Esports Inc. (MGAM) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. MGAM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.07.

Mobile Global Esports Inc. (NASDAQ:MGAM) trade information

Mobile Global Esports Inc. (MGAM) registered a 24.85% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 24.85% in intraday trading to $0.66 this Friday, 06/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 21.31%, and it has moved by 17.00% in 30 days. The short interest in Mobile Global Esports Inc. (NASDAQ:MGAM) is 0.38 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.57 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.50, which implies an increase of 56.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.50 and $1.50 respectively. As a result, MGAM is trading at a discount of -127.27% off the target high and -127.27% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $100k as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $200k by the end of Sep 2023.

While earnings are projected to return -384.00% in 2023.

MGAM Dividends

Mobile Global Esports Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Mobile Global Esports Inc. (NASDAQ:MGAM)’s Major holders

Mobile Global Esports Inc. insiders own 34.06% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 9.70%, with the float percentage being 14.70%. Two Sigma Investments, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 6 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 62952.0 shares (or 0.31% of all shares), a total value of $43122.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 37045.0 shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 0.18% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $25375.0.

Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 9224.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7752.0 market value.