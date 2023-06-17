After A 12.78% Jump In The Last Week, Does MamaMancini’s Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MMMB) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the last session, MamaMancini’s Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MMMB)’s traded shares were 0.42 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.89. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.00, reflecting an intraday gain of 14.94% or $0.39. The 52-week high for the MMMB share is $2.83, that puts it up 5.67 from that peak though still a striking 69.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.93. The company’s market capitalization is $108.96M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.16 million shares, and the average trade volume was 103.29K shares over the past three months.

MamaMancini’s Holdings Inc. (MMMB) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. MMMB has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.02.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

MamaMancini’s Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MMMB) trade information

MamaMancini’s Holdings Inc. (MMMB) registered a 14.94% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 14.94% in intraday trading to $3.00 this Friday, 06/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.78%, and it has moved by 11.94% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 111.27%. The short interest in MamaMancini’s Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MMMB) is 8130.000000000001 shares and it means that shorts have 0.05 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.13, which implies an increase of 27.36% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $4.25 respectively. As a result, MMMB is trading at a discount of -41.67% off the target high and -33.33% off the low.

MamaMancini’s Holdings Inc. (MMMB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that MamaMancini’s Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. MamaMancini’s Holdings Inc. (MMMB) shares have gone up 109.79% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 183.33% against 7.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 200.00% this quarter and then jump 33.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 9.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $23.54 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $28.64 million by the end of Oct 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 53.70%. While earnings are projected to return 961.20% in 2023.

MMMB Dividends

MamaMancini’s Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between September 12 and September 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

MamaMancini’s Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MMMB)’s Major holders

MamaMancini’s Holdings Inc. insiders own 44.80% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.05%, with the float percentage being 18.21%. Bard Associates Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 32 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 1.33 million shares (or 3.67% of all shares), a total value of $4.0 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.66 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 1.83% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.99 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of MamaMancini’s Holdings Inc. (MMMB) shares are Perritt Microcap Opportunities Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2023 indicates that Perritt Microcap Opportunities Fund owns about 0.35 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.98 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.05 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.33 million, or about 0.93% of the stock, which is worth about $1.0 million.