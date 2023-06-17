AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTH): Can A Stock That’s Down -11.45% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the last session, AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTH)’s traded shares were 0.37 million. The 52-week high for the ADTH share is $3.92, that puts it down -166.67 from that peak though still a striking 18.37% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.20. The company’s market capitalization is $129.89M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.22 million shares, and the average trade volume was 131.02K shares over the past three months.

AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. (ADTH) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. ADTH has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.01.

AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTH) trade information

The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.91%, and it has moved by 6.52% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -60.90%. The short interest in AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTH) is 1.64 million shares and it means that shorts have 15.3 day(s) to cover.

AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. (ADTH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. (ADTH) shares have gone down -10.37% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 166.67% against 19.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -101.60% this quarter and then drop -100.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 0.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $38.91 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $39.73 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $42.48 million and $38.63 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -8.40% and then jump by 2.80% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 3.60% in 2023, the next five years will return -12.90% per annum.

ADTH Dividends

AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 07 and August 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTH)’s Major holders

AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. insiders own 10.43% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 75.88%, with the float percentage being 84.71%. Corbin Capital Partners, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 74 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 3.56 million shares (or 4.05% of all shares), a total value of $5.23 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.13 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 2.42% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $3.13 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. (ADTH) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 0.6 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.69 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.89 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.61 million, or about 0.69% of the stock, which is worth about $0.89 million.