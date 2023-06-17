A Quick Glance At The Singing Machine Company Inc. (NASDAQ: MICS) Stock: It Is up 33.1% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Down -67.85 Percent

During the last session, The Singing Machine Company Inc. (NASDAQ:MICS)’s traded shares were 0.64 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.24. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.42, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.05% or $0.08. The 52-week high for the MICS share is $10.10, that puts it down -611.27 from that peak though still a striking 33.1% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.95. The company’s market capitalization is $4.23M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.12 million shares, and the average trade volume was 876.67K shares over the past three months.

The Singing Machine Company Inc. (NASDAQ:MICS) trade information

The Singing Machine Company Inc. (MICS) registered a 6.05% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.05% in intraday trading to $1.42 this Friday, 06/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.71%, and it has moved by -11.80% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -78.87%. The short interest in The Singing Machine Company Inc. (NASDAQ:MICS) is 29790.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $111.00, which implies an increase of 98.72% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $111.00 and $111.00 respectively. As a result, MICS is trading at a discount of -7716.9% off the target high and -7716.9% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 26.80%. While earnings are projected to return 155.70% in 2023.

MICS Dividends

The Singing Machine Company Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 12 and July 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

The Singing Machine Company Inc. (NASDAQ:MICS)’s Major holders

The Singing Machine Company Inc. insiders own 68.83% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 12.45%, with the float percentage being 39.95%. Perritt Capital Management, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 14 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.11 million shares (or 3.48% of all shares), a total value of $0.17 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11738.0 shares, is of Quinn Opportunity Partners, LLC’s that is approximately 0.37% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $18312.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of The Singing Machine Company Inc. (MICS) shares are Perritt Microcap Opportunities Fund and Perritt Ultra MicroCap Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2023 indicates that Perritt Microcap Opportunities Fund owns about 82284.0 shares. This amounts to just over 2.61 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.37 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 31084.0, or about 0.99% of the stock, which is worth about $0.14 million.