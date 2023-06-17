A Quick Glance At Better Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BTTX) Stock: It Is up 42.16% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Down -7.69 Percent

During the last session, Better Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX)’s traded shares were 0.31 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.02, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.09% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the BTTX share is $2.80, that puts it down -174.51 from that peak though still a striking 42.16% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.59. The company’s market capitalization is $32.59M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.15 million shares, and the average trade volume was 160.68K shares over the past three months.

Better Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) trade information

Better Therapeutics Inc. (BTTX) registered a 4.09% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.09% in intraday trading to $1.02 this Friday, 06/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 32.47%, and it has moved by 29.11% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -30.14%. The short interest in Better Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) is 88760.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.46 day(s) to cover.

Better Therapeutics Inc. (BTTX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Better Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Better Therapeutics Inc. (BTTX) shares have gone down -27.14% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 21.30% against 13.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 26.20% this quarter and then jump 33.30% in the quarter after that.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $50k by the end of Sep 2023.

While earnings are projected to return 1.20% in 2023.

BTTX Dividends

Better Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 09 and August 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Better Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX)’s Major holders

Better Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 56.05% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.95%, with the float percentage being 11.25%. Farallon Capital Management Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 20 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.7 million shares (or 2.20% of all shares), a total value of $0.49 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.44 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 1.38% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.31 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Better Therapeutics Inc. (BTTX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.33 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.36 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.11 million, or about 0.34% of the stock, which is worth about $0.12 million.