A Bull Market Continues To Unfold On Vaxxinity Inc. (NASDAQ: VAXX), As It Continued To Rise 67.86% In Year-To-Date

During the last session, Vaxxinity Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX)’s traded shares were 0.43 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.35, reflecting an intraday gain of 14.08% or $0.29. The 52-week high for the VAXX share is $4.47, that puts it down -90.21 from that peak though still a striking 47.23% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.24. The company’s market capitalization is $314.76M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.1 million shares, and the average trade volume was 127.93K shares over the past three months.

Vaxxinity Inc. (VAXX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. VAXX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.15.

Vaxxinity Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX) trade information

Vaxxinity Inc. (VAXX) registered a 14.08% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 14.08% in intraday trading to $2.35 this Friday, 06/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 25.00%, and it has moved by 15.76% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 3.98%. The short interest in Vaxxinity Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX) is 2.44 million shares and it means that shorts have 20.44 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.50, which implies an increase of 81.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, VAXX is trading at a discount of -538.3% off the target high and -325.53% off the low.

Vaxxinity Inc. (VAXX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Vaxxinity Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Vaxxinity Inc. (VAXX) shares have gone up 34.29% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -56.82% against 12.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -7.10% this quarter and then drop -13.30% in the quarter after that.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $500k by the end of Sep 2023.

While earnings are projected to return 45.40% in 2023.

VAXX Dividends

Vaxxinity Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 09 and August 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Vaxxinity Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX)’s Major holders

Vaxxinity Inc. insiders own 55.93% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 19.86%, with the float percentage being 45.07%. Prime Movers Lab, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 35 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 16.75 million shares (or 14.87% of all shares), a total value of $39.37 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.0 million shares, is of Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s that is approximately 2.66% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $7.05 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Vaxxinity Inc. (VAXX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.49 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.33 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.5 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.59 million, or about 0.53% of the stock, which is worth about $1.39 million.