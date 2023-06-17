908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: MASS) Is Likely To Grow By 50.12% Or More

During the last session, 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)’s traded shares were 0.47 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.48, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.30% or -$0.2. The 52-week high for the MASS share is $26.00, that puts it down -206.6 from that peak though still a striking 32.9% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.69. The company’s market capitalization is $272.72M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.17 million shares, and the average trade volume was 226.92K shares over the past three months.

908 Devices Inc. (MASS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.20. MASS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) trade information

908 Devices Inc. (MASS) registered a -2.30% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.30% in intraday trading to $8.48 this Friday, 06/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.63%, and it has moved by 17.61% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -41.60%. The short interest in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) is 1.54 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.94 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $17.00, which implies an increase of 50.12% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14.00 and $20.00 respectively. As a result, MASS is trading at a discount of -135.85% off the target high and -65.09% off the low.

908 Devices Inc. (MASS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that 908 Devices Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. 908 Devices Inc. (MASS) shares have gone down -4.72% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -23.36% against 8.60.

While earnings are projected to return -34.40% in 2023.

MASS Dividends

908 Devices Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)’s Major holders

908 Devices Inc. insiders own 8.03% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 87.24%, with the float percentage being 94.86%. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 153 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 3.99 million shares (or 12.42% of all shares), a total value of $34.34 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.23 million shares, is of Eventide Asset Management LLC’s that is approximately 6.94% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $19.18 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of 908 Devices Inc. (MASS) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2023 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF owns about 3.96 million shares. This amounts to just over 12.35 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $34.03 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.23 million, or about 6.96% of the stock, which is worth about $17.0 million.