Year-To-Date, Unity Software Inc. (NYSE: U) Price Has Increase 45.75%. Does Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)’s traded shares were 18.3 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $41.67, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.54% or $0.63. The 52-week high for the U share is $58.62, that puts it down -40.68 from that peak though still a striking 49.08% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $21.22. The company’s market capitalization is $15.77B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 25.74 million shares, and the average trade volume was 10.19 million shares over the past three months.

Unity Software Inc. (U) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. U has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 24 analysts who have looked at this stock. 10 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.07.

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) trade information

Unity Software Inc. (U) registered a 1.54% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.54% in intraday trading to $41.67 this Thursday, 06/15/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 14.86%, and it has moved by 48.03% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 23.43%. The short interest in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) is 20.65 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.41 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $37.36, which implies a decrease of -11.54% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.00 and $66.00 respectively. As a result, U is trading at a discount of -58.39% off the target high and 71.2% off the low.

Unity Software Inc. (U) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Unity Software Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Unity Software Inc. (U) shares have gone up 23.91% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 190.24% against 18.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 138.90% this quarter and then jump 171.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 54.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $518.11 million as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 15 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $549.25 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $297.04 million and $322.88 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 74.40% and then jump by 70.10% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -57.20% in 2023.

U Dividends

Unity Software Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)’s Major holders

Unity Software Inc. insiders own 11.31% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 72.90%, with the float percentage being 82.20%. Silver Lake Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 668 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 34.98 million shares (or 9.24% of all shares), a total value of $1.13 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 27.5 million shares, is of Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd.’s that is approximately 7.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $892.1 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Unity Software Inc. (U) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 9.43 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.49 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $269.69 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.8 million, or about 2.33% of the stock, which is worth about $285.53 million.