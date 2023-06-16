WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ: WKEY) Rose 62.33% From Its 52-Week Low, But YTD Numbers Rise 76.54%. Here’s What You Need To Know At This Time

During the recent session, WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY)’s traded shares were 0.44 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.94. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.15, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.15% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the WKEY share is $3.20, that puts it down -48.84 from that peak though still a striking 62.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.81. The company’s market capitalization is $32.48M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.21 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.03 million shares over the past three months.

WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. WKEY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) trade information

WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY) registered a -1.15% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.15% in intraday trading to $2.15 this Thursday, 06/15/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.64%, and it has moved by 27.73% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 20.86%. The short interest in WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) is 0.15 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.07 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.80, which implies an increase of 62.93% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.22 and $7.39 respectively. As a result, WKEY is trading at a discount of -243.72% off the target high and -96.28% off the low.

WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that WISeKey International Holding AG has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY) shares have gone up 75.06% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 57.14% against 23.80.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.5 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6.5 million by the end of Jun 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 35.80%. While earnings are projected to return 74.10% in 2023.

WKEY Dividends

WISeKey International Holding AG is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY)’s Major holders

WISeKey International Holding AG insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.19%, with the float percentage being 4.19%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 12 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 49150.0 shares (or 0.33% of all shares), a total value of $0.1 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 27632.0 shares, is of Susquehanna International Group, LLP’s that is approximately 0.18% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $57474.0.

Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 695.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1751.0 market value.