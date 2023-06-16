WiSA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA): Stock Investors Should Also Pay Attention To This Stock

During the last session, WiSA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA)’s traded shares were 1.77 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.15. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.63, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.86% or -$0.12. The 52-week high for the WISA share is $87.31, that puts it down -5256.44 from that peak though still a striking 41.72% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.95. The company’s market capitalization is $6.39M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.78 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.80 million shares over the past three months.

WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. WISA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.62.

WiSA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) trade information

WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA) registered a -6.86% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.86% in intraday trading to $1.63 this Thursday, 06/15/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 26.36%, and it has moved by 21.64% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -97.33%. The short interest in WiSA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) is 0.4 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.12 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.33, which implies an increase of 74.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, WISA is trading at a discount of -513.5% off the target high and -145.4% off the low.

WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 93.80% this quarter and then jump 94.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 7.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $650k as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.05 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $946k and $937k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -31.30% and then jump by 12.10% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 21.20% in 2023.

WISA Dividends

WiSA Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 14 and August 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

WiSA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA)’s Major holders

WiSA Technologies Inc. insiders own 0.28% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.76%, with the float percentage being 0.76%. Sabby Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 23 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.11 million shares (or 2.17% of all shares), a total value of $0.18 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 74929.0 shares, is of Anson Funds Management LP’s that is approximately 1.42% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.12 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA) shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund owns about 727.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3256.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 510.0, or about 0.02% of the stock, which is worth about $2284.0.