Will NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR) Stock Boom Or Bust From Here?

During the last session, NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR)’s traded shares were 1.73 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.11, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.46% or -$0.12. The 52-week high for the SMR share is $15.85, that puts it down -95.44 from that peak though still a striking 10.48% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.26. The company’s market capitalization is $1.92B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.23 million shares, and the average trade volume was 796.73K shares over the past three months.

NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. SMR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR) trade information

NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) registered a -1.46% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.46% in intraday trading to $8.11 this Thursday, 06/15/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.22%, and it has moved by 2.27% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -16.82%. The short interest in NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR) is 6.99 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.67 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.50, which implies an increase of 39.93% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.00 and $18.00 respectively. As a result, SMR is trading at a discount of -121.95% off the target high and -10.97% off the low.

NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that NuScale Power Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) shares have gone down -21.57% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 60.00% against 8.50. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 647.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.5 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $15.5 million by the end of Jun 2023.

While earnings are projected to return 79.10% in 2023.

SMR Dividends

NuScale Power Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 10 and August 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR)’s Major holders

NuScale Power Corporation insiders own 33.68% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 50.21%, with the float percentage being 75.70%. G.F.W. Energy XII, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 145 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 4.7 million shares (or 6.39% of all shares), a total value of $38.09 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.49 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 4.75% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $28.33 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) shares are Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2023 indicates that Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF owns about 1.79 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.55 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $14.48 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.29 million, or about 1.85% of the stock, which is worth about $10.5 million.