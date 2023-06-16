Why Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: LYEL) Should Be On Your Watchlist

During the last session, Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL)’s traded shares were 2.19 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.86, reflecting an intraday gain of 11.88% or $0.41. The 52-week high for the LYEL share is $8.74, that puts it down -126.42 from that peak though still a striking 54.15% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.77. The company’s market capitalization is $1.07B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.23 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.07 million shares over the past three months.

Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (LYEL) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. LYEL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.27.

Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) trade information

Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (LYEL) registered a 11.88% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.88% in intraday trading to $3.86 this Thursday, 06/15/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 25.32%, and it has moved by 42.70% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -14.60%. The short interest in Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) is 21.53 million shares and it means that shorts have 19.24 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.25, which implies an increase of 46.76% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, LYEL is trading at a discount of -159.07% off the target high and -3.63% off the low.

Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (LYEL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Lyell Immunopharma Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (LYEL) shares have gone up 7.22% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -63.51% against 14.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -80.00% this quarter and then drop -3.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -97.00% compared to the previous financial year.

As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $35.74 million and $1.8 million respectively.

While earnings are projected to return 28.80% in 2023, the next five years will return -7.90% per annum.

LYEL Dividends

Lyell Immunopharma Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL)’s Major holders

Lyell Immunopharma Inc. insiders own 15.72% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 68.19%, with the float percentage being 80.91%. MWG Management Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 140 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 20.16 million shares (or 8.08% of all shares), a total value of $47.58 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15.09 million shares, is of Orland Properties Ltd.’s that is approximately 6.05% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $35.62 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (LYEL) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 4.93 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.98 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $10.61 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.08 million, or about 1.63% of the stock, which is worth about $14.15 million.