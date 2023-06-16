What Will iBio Inc. (AMEX: IBIO) Be Like After It Jumps -2258.57% From Its Highs?

During the last session, iBio Inc. (AMEX:IBIO)’s traded shares were 1.17 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -3.23. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.70, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.84% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the IBIO share is $16.51, that puts it down -2258.57 from that peak though still a striking 48.57% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.36. The company’s market capitalization is $11.97M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.21 million shares, and the average trade volume was 685.90K shares over the past three months.

iBio Inc. (AMEX:IBIO) trade information

iBio Inc. (IBIO) registered a 1.84% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.84% in intraday trading to $0.70 this Thursday, 06/15/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.54%, and it has moved by -24.44% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -89.08%. The short interest in iBio Inc. (AMEX:IBIO) is 0.89 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.76 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

iBio Inc. (IBIO) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -173.60% this quarter and then jump 64.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -79.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $200k by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $168k and $1.94 million respectively.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 32.40%. While earnings are projected to return -92.70% in 2023.

IBIO Dividends

iBio Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

iBio Inc. (AMEX:IBIO)’s Major holders

iBio Inc. insiders own 3.06% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 18.65%, with the float percentage being 19.24%. Armistice Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 47 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.53 million shares (or 3.13% of all shares), a total value of $0.37 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.52 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.09% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.36 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of iBio Inc. (IBIO) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.34 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.72 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.24 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.13 million, or about 1.04% of the stock, which is worth about $90294.0.