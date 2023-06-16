What To Expect Going Ahead For UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) Given Its 2.89 Percent Gain On Thursday?

During the last session, UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s traded shares were 1.21 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.35. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.20, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.89% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the TIGR share is $5.79, that puts it down -80.94 from that peak though still a striking 27.81% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.31. The company’s market capitalization is $495.94M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.77 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.13 million shares over the past three months.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. TIGR has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.04.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) trade information

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) registered a 2.89% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.89% in intraday trading to $3.20 this Thursday, 06/15/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.31%, and it has moved by 21.21% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -19.40%. The short interest in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) is 5.45 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.4 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.15, which implies an increase of 22.89% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.80 and $6.32 respectively. As a result, TIGR is trading at a discount of -97.5% off the target high and 12.5% off the low.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 126.70% this quarter and then drop -69.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 12.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $44.65 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $44.18 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $53.48 million and $55.41 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -16.50% and then drop by -20.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 24.10%. While earnings are projected to return -115.10% in 2023.

TIGR Dividends

UP Fintech Holding Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s Major holders

UP Fintech Holding Limited insiders own 22.99% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.07%, with the float percentage being 6.59%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 81 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 2.02 million shares (or 1.28% of all shares), a total value of $6.74 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.15 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 0.73% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $3.83 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) shares are iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF owns about 0.98 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.62 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.64 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.15 million, or about 0.10% of the stock, which is worth about $0.51 million.