What To Expect As Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ) Delivers An 35.00% Gain In 6 Months

During the last session, Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ)’s traded shares were 1.51 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 5.28. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.67, reflecting an intraday gain of 25.44% or $1.15. The 52-week high for the CELZ share is $14.20, that puts it down -150.44 from that peak though still a striking 41.8% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.30. The company’s market capitalization is $10.68M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.22 million shares, and the average trade volume was 188.13K shares over the past three months.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. CELZ has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.83.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ) trade information

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ) registered a 25.44% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 25.44% in intraday trading to $5.67 this Thursday, 06/15/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.03%, and it has moved by -8.86% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -19.00%. The short interest in Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ) is 35130.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.78 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $30.00, which implies an increase of 81.1% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $30.00 and $30.00 respectively. As a result, CELZ is trading at a discount of -429.1% off the target high and -429.1% off the low.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ) shares have gone up 35.00% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 63.66% against 12.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -315.00% this quarter and then drop -1,157.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -32.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $10k as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $20k by the end of Sep 2023.

While earnings are projected to return -115.70% in 2023.

CELZ Dividends

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 31. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ)’s Major holders

The next largest institutional holding, with 6105.0 shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 0.25% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $34615.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ) shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.11 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.67 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.65 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 61050.0, or about 2.49% of the stock, which is worth about $0.35 million.