The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)’s traded shares were 13.25 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.31. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $92.94, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.53% or $0.49. The 52-week high for the DIS share is $126.48, that puts it down -36.09 from that peak though still a striking 9.54% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $84.07. The company’s market capitalization is $170.94B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 12.9 million shares, and the average trade volume was 11.41 million shares over the past three months.

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. DIS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 29 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 20 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.1.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) trade information

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) registered a 0.53% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.53% in intraday trading to $92.94 this Thursday, 06/15/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.44%, and it has moved by 2.15% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -1.36%. The short interest in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is 23.68 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.55 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $120.47, which implies an increase of 22.85% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $94.00 and $147.00 respectively. As a result, DIS is trading at a discount of -58.17% off the target high and -1.14% off the low.

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that The Walt Disney Company has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. The Walt Disney Company (DIS) shares have gone down -1.86% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 8.50% against -4.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 0.90% this quarter and then jump 193.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 7.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $22.67 billion as predicted by 21 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 19 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $21.68 billion by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $21.5 billion and $20.15 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 5.40% and then jump by 7.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -21.00%. While earnings are projected to return 57.80% in 2023, the next five years will return 21.87% per annum.

DIS Dividends

The Walt Disney Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 08 and August 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)’s Major holders

The Walt Disney Company insiders own 0.06% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 64.97%, with the float percentage being 65.02%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 3,900 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 148.15 million shares (or 8.11% of all shares), a total value of $13.77 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 121.45 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.65% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $11.29 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of The Walt Disney Company (DIS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 55.42 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.15 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 42.14 million, or about 2.31% of the stock, which is worth about $3.92 billion.