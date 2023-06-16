The Time To Buy Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) Is Now

During the last session, Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)’s traded shares were 2.04 million. The 52-week high for the CD share is $9.21, that puts it down -24.97 from that peak though still a striking 34.06% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.86. The company’s market capitalization is $2.75B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.59 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.47 million shares over the past three months.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) trade information

The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.80%, and it has moved by 18.87% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 7.59%. The short interest in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) is 4.6 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.53 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $78.41, which implies an increase of 90.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $57.01 and $103.72 respectively. As a result, CD is trading at a discount of -1307.33% off the target high and -673.54% off the low.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Chindata Group Holdings Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) shares have gone down -4.04% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 50.00% against 18.60.

While earnings are projected to return 104.90% in 2023.

CD Dividends

Chindata Group Holdings Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)’s Major holders

Chindata Group Holdings Limited insiders own 0.64% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 43.93%, with the float percentage being 44.22%. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is the largest shareholder of the company, while 141 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 11.17 million shares (or 5.57% of all shares), a total value of $78.11 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.5 million shares, is of My.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd’s that is approximately 5.23% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $73.41 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) shares are KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF owns about 6.21 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.10 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $49.53 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.38 million, or about 1.68% of the stock, which is worth about $28.03 million.